Bicyclist dies from injuries in Lake Worth hit-and-run crash; authorities searching for suspect

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A bicyclist has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Worth.

Daniel Domingo Martin died on December 12 from injuries sustained during the crash that occurred on December 10 on Davis Road.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 7:41 p.m. on 4191 Davis Road.

According to the traffic investigation report, Martin was traveling southbound on Davis Road while the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound. As both approached each other, Martin rode into the northbound lane and path of the pickup truck, causing a crash between the front of the vehicle and the front of the bicycle.

During the crash, the bicycle overturned and Martin was ejected onto the roadway. The driver of the pickup truck stopped the vehicle and then sped away northbound.

Martin was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his death. He was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

The hit-and-run vehicle of interest is a 2006-2007 white Chevrolet 2500-3500 pickup truck with minor front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Investigator Robert Stephan of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 and reference case numbers 25-124714 or 25-124712.