13 impacted by fire at triplex apartment building in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, fLA. — Thirteen people were impacted by a fire at a triplex apartment building in Lake Worth Beach, the American Red Cross aid Sunday.

On Saturday morning, a Red Cross disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to those impacted by the blaze, including seven children plus a pet turtle, on North F Street. In all three families were affected.

American Redf Cross Red Cross responds to triplplex fire in Lake worth Beach



At 4:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the 900 block of South F Street in Lake Worth Beach.

They found a shed in the back of the building that had heavy fire involvement, and had also spread to the apartment building, the agency said in a news release.

Units rapidly searched both buildings, ensuring that all people had safely evacuated.

A coordinated fire attack with multiple hose lines brought the fire under control, PBCFR said.There were no reported injuries, and damage was limited to the shed and one of the apartments.

Preliminary findings show that the cause may be electrical in nature, but the investigation is ongoing, PBCFR said.