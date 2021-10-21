Reddi-Wip Has New Hot Cocoa-Flavored Whipped Topping

Hot cocoa hits all the right notes with its rich chocolate flavor and the warm, cozy feeling it gives us. What is better than a steaming mug full of hot chocolate? Well, we can think of one thing: a cup of hot cocoa with a swirl of chocolatey whipped cream on top!

So when we discovered that Reddi-wip and Swiss Miss got together to create a hot cocoa-flavored whipped cream, we had to share the news of this new dream team.

Swiss Miss Reddi-wip is a limited, seasonal offering, and it comes at the perfect time. The days are getting shorter, the nighttime hours last longer and the air finally feels crisp for many of us. But even if you don’t have those chilly fall nights, who wouldn’t enjoy a cup of hot chocolate topped with Swiss Miss-flavored whipped cream? It’s like ordering a double shot of creamy chocolate in one amazing drink.

Or, you can swirl the Reddi-wip Swiss Miss whipped topping on top of a mug of salted caramel hot cocoa, a flavor released by Swiss Miss earlier this year.

Reddi-wip Swiss Miss cocoa-flavored whipped topping only has 15 calories, one gram of fat and one gram of carbs per 2-tablespoon serving. So, while it may seem like a decadent indulgence, you can enjoy it on your hot chocolate or dessert with minimal guilt. It’s also is kosher and dairy- and gluten-free.

According to BestProducts, the limited-edition Reddi-wip Swiss Miss hot cocoa-flavored whipped topping can be found now at Sam’s Club for $5.98 for a two-pack of 15-ounce cans, and Walmart will have individual cans in stock starting in mid-November for $3.98 each.

Supplies will be limited, and this new Reddi-wip will only be around through December. So, it might be a good idea to stock up on this creamy treat while you can to add to your holiday recipes.

