'...Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's concert film is going global

International Swifties: You're "Wildest Dreams" are coming true.

"Long story short," "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film is going global, giving "peace" to even fans without tickets to the international tour, now that they'll be able to watch the "mirrorball" from the front row ... of movie theaters.

"The tour isn't the only thing we’re taking worldwide," Swift said on Instagram Tuesday. "Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

The "Enchanted" news comes in addition to the already announced North American showings premiering the same day, pushing the "Lavender Haze" to more than 100 countries and possibly 7,500 movie theaters, AMC said.

Some international Swifties will even catch her "Bejeweled" on the big screen before she comes to their "Holy Ground," as the tour doesn't resume until Nov. 9 in Argentina.

Though North American moviegoers already snagged tickets, breaking AMC's single-day advance ticket sale record, international theaters and the film's website just opened global sales on Sept. 26.

But as you buy your pass to "Wonderland," don't forget the other necessities, outlined by the woman herself.

"Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged," Swift said in her initial concert film announcement.

