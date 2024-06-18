18 cooling products to carry you through every heat wave

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Stuck in a heat wave? Across the country, it’s becoming all too common to encounter higher-than-average temperatures in the summertime. Unfortunately, our changing weather will likely make these seasonal events a dangerous new normal — and excessive heat can even pose health risks if folks are caught unprepared.

Air conditioning seems like the simplest solution to these woes, but not everyone has it. In cooler parts of the country, like the Pacific Northwest, it wasn’t always considered necessary. Those on a limited budget or renting apartments without central AC may not have the funds to upgrade. Even if you do have air conditioning, half the fun of summer is spending time outdoors.

Ahead of the season’s hottest days, we’ve rounded up a few must-have products for beating the summer heat.

Items to have on hand for the sweltering days ahead

1. Zulu Insulated Water Bottle

Keeping up a steady water intake is key .According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people working up a sweat outdoors should aim to drink 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes. And if it’s ice cold water, so much the better. That’s where insulated bottles like these are lifesavers.

These Zulu water bottles claim to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. A removable base allows users to easily add in ice cubes as needed — and it’s handy for cleaning, too. One Amazon customer joked that the bottle’s only flaw is that it doesn’t come with GPS tracking — if you lose it, you’ve just got to buy a new one!

2. Koolgater Cooling Neck Wrap

This affordable cooling wrap works like the opposite of a winter scarf: Drape it around your neck to help stay refreshed in withering heat. The wrap cools down by soaking for 20 minutes in cold water before use. Polymer beads inside trap the cold for about an hour, then wearers can give it another water dip or a spritz of cool water to refresh.

They’re a nice option for the whole fam — and they come in lots of colors and designs, too.

3. Pure Bamboo Queen Sheet Set

Those little moments of coolness really count in summertime, even when the sun’s gone for the day. Amazon customers are big fans of these chilly sheets made with organic bamboo viscose.

One reviewer, Denise, wrote a five-star review, saying the sheets were “cool and refreshing” and “stayed cool all night.” Another customer, Estelle, wrote that she washes these and puts them right back on the bed — adding that she regrets only buying one set.

4. SWEETFULL Portable Misting Fan

This durable little guy is great to have around during any summer, but especially for the holds enough water to produce mist for about 40 minutes at a time, or you can go mist-free at three different speeds. The fan also has three configurations: Handheld, desktop or hanging, via its metal clip. It’s rechargeable, too!

5. Original Bunch O Balloons Rapid-Filling Water Balloons

Ready to make priceless summer memories? These multi-color water balloons are a surefire way to make the backyard bash or pool party unforgettable. The company promises that you can fill 100 water balloons in as little as 60 seconds, but we’ll let you put that to the test.

6. EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade

Sometimes you’ve got to venture into the heat. This Amazon bestseller helps keep your car from turning into a mobile pizza oven, hopefully saving you a little gas as your air conditioner won’t have to work so hard to compensate.

The foldable shade comes with a storage pouch to keep things tidy when it’s not in use. It also comes in eight sizes to match various windshields — all the way up to a 51-by-102-inch shade made for RVs.

7. Xool Electric Car Fan

People in the backseat of a car typically don’t get the kind of intense air conditioning that the up-front riders do. Keep those passengers comfortable with these headrest-mounted fans that will supplement the vehicle’s AC.

Powered by the car’s 12-volt charging port (aka, where the cigarette lighter used to be), the fans can rotate and there’s a small, handheld controller to adjust fan speed.

8. Dog Cooling Vest

Your four-legged family member is likely feeling the heat, too. Keep your pet comfortable (and safe!) through sweltering temperatures with this mesh vest. Cooling fabric with a protective finish helps to deflect the sun’s rays.

9. Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler

If you don’t have the space (or funds) for a full air conditioner, this mini device could be the next-best solution for keeping small rooms chilly. At less than $40 on Amazon, it works like a personal box fan to deliver a cooling breeze to the immediate area. Simply pour water into the top of the machine, and this small-but-mighty air cooler does the rest.

10. Cool Gel Seat Cushion

Stay comfortable throughout your entire workday with this thick, double-layered seat cushion. Its unique design and cooling gel aims to keep your chair or car seat breathable — and hopefully soothe lower-back and tailbone pain — during record-breaking temperatures.

11. Nike Dry Legend Tee

Whether you’re inside or out, your outfit can impact your comfort. Opt for fabrics designed to wick away moisture, like Nike’s Dri-Fit. (Other brands have their own versions, like Under Armour’s Iso-Chill and Champion’s Double Dry.)

If the occasion calls for more fashion and less function, choose clothes in light colors that fit loosely to allow air circulation.

12. Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad

Hoping to catch an outdoor baseball game or embark on an afternoon run? Consider packing this cooling towel. Available in a variety of bright colors, this unique fabric from Frogg Toggs aims to provide three to four hours of freshness in the summer heat.

13. Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to miss a full nights’ sleep during a heat wave. This moisture-wicking, cooling blanket promises to keep you cool (and ideally, sound asleep) through the entire night. A spritz or two of a comforting lavender pillow spray doesn’t hurt, either.

14. Hydration Pack

Hydration is the name of the game when planning to spend most of your day outside. Keep yourself and your hiking crew healthy with this slim, portable hydration pack. It holds up to 70 ounces, and you can easily tote it around like a backpack, no matter where your summer adventures take you.

15. Geske Facial Hydration Refresher SmartAppGuidedFacial Hydration Refresher

Your skincare routine deserves a little warm-weather TLC, too. This mini atomizer aims to deliver a fine, gentle mist to soothe redness and keep your face hydrated all day. It’s rechargeable, travel-friendly and — as one reviewer describes it — a delightful “treat.”

16. Embre Wave Cooling Wristband

Hoping to invest in long-term relief for sleepless nights? This sleek, fashion-forward jewelry might do the trick. The brand claims to deliver waves of coolness (particularly for those experiencing night sweats and hot flashes) in a streamlined, wristwatch-sized package.

17. HyperChiller

What’s a HyperChiller, you might ask? This handy invention quickly cools your beverage of choice without watering it down — in as little as one minute, as the brand claims. Simply pop the container into your freezer for a couple hours and grab whenever the moment strikes. It’s especially helpful for prepping your daily iced coffee on busy weekday mornings.

18. SNOWFOX Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Martini Glass

There’s nothing like enjoying a cool beverage on your patio as the sun dips below the horizon. What’s less blissful, though? A lukewarm drink in your hand.

Reviewers note this metal drinkware keeps their drinks at the ideal temperature and withstands simple drops (unlike its glass counterparts). It’s perfect for sipping poolside without worrying about the glass slipping in the humidity.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.