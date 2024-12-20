Port St. Lucie gun shop owner faces up to 5 years in prison for selling firearms 'off the books'

MIAMI — Michael John Pellicione, owner of a gun shop in Port St. Lucie, pleaded guilty to selling firearms "off the books".

He failed to record sales in his acquisition and disposition (A&D) record was a violation of federal law, according to a press release.

Law states, the A&D book must include the type of firearm, make, model, caliber, serial number, date and from whom the firearm was received, and the person to whom it was sold or transferred.

Pellicione faces up to five years imprisonment at sentencing.

The case was investigated by HSI Fort Pierce and ATF Fort Pierce, with Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney Carmen Lineberger prosecuting.

