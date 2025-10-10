Trump administration begins 'reduction in force' as government shutdown continues

A "reduction in force" has begun within the federal government as the government shutdown stretches on, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

It remains unclear which employees are being targeted, but a spokesperson for OMB described the move as "substantial."

In response to the news that a reduction in force has begun, the American Federation of Government Employees said a lawsuit has been filed.

The lawsuit has been filed. https://t.co/PRAgQ0AoOO — AFGE (@AFGENational) October 10, 2025

The White House warned that the shutdown would lead to mass layoffs, blaming Democrats for refusing to sign onto a short-term funding bill to reopen the government.

"Someone has to look at the balance sheet and be stewards of the American taxpayer dollar. and layoffs are an unfortunate consequence of that," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week.

The government shutdown is in its 10th day — with no end in sight.

Democrats argue that any funding bill should include enhanced tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that help lower the cost of health insurance. They warn premiums will go up dramatically if the subsidies are not extended.

Republicans have said they are open to negotiating health care policy, but insist the government should be reopened before talks can take place.