What to make of Trump pressing AG Bondi to target his political adversaries

President Donald Trump over the weekend urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take stronger action in prosecuting some of his current and past political opponents, before later praising her publicly.

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility," he added. "They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!"

Trump’s remarks highlighted his frustration that several political rivals have not, in his view, faced the same level of Justice Department scrutiny that he experienced during President Joe Biden’s administration.

The president’s comments come as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia resigned under pressure in recent days. Trump said he plans to appoint a former lawyer to fill the high-profile position.

Although Trump appeared to criticize Bondi, he softened his tone a day later, telling reporters he holds her in high regard.

"Pam Bondi is doing a great job," he said. "I think Pam Bondi is going to go down as one of the best attorney generals of the ages."

As attention turns to the unfolding developments, it underscores President Trump's enduring influence over the political landscape, challenging the traditionally apolitical nature of the judicial process involving intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice.

