Trump says US decision on Iran-Israel conflict coming within 2 weeks

President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out a timeline for whether the United States will become directly involved in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a statement from the president during a press briefing.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," she said.

Israel began striking Iran last week, killing top military officials and targeting nuclear infrastructure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the operation as one of the “greatest military operations in history.”

Hundreds of Iranians have reportedly been killed in the attacks, and Iran has retaliated, killing numerous Israelis.

Tensions escalated further Thursday after Iranian strikes hit a major hospital and nearby residential buildings.

Trump has called for an “unconditional surrender” by Iran, stating the country must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. The demand was swiftly rejected by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.