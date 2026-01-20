In wide-ranging remarks, Trump touts 'accomplishments' and efforts to acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump appeared as a special guest at the White House press briefing on Tuesday, spending more than an hour touting what he described as his accomplishments.

Tuesday marked one year since Trump returned to office. To coincide with the anniversary, the White House released a list titled “365 Wins in 365 Days,” outlining what it described as accomplishments from the past year. The list, which the president read from, points to a crime crackdown that included the use of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., the return of hostages held in Gaza and a broader effort to curb illegal immigration.

"For the first time in 50 years, we are now seeing reverse migration because we're getting all of the illegal people out," Trump said as she showed pictures of people he said ICE has arrested.

The president also spoke about one of his major economic policies: the use of tariffs. The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether Trump has the authority to implement tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

"I hope the Supreme Court does the right thing for our country because if they don't, it's such a problem," Trump said.

Trump's speech also hit on other familiar themes, including criticism of his perceived enemies.

"Letitia James is sick and Alvin Bragg is sick," Trump said, referring to the two prosecutors who brought cases against him before he won a second term.

After more than an hour outlining what he described as accomplishments, Trump began taking questions from reporters.

One of the most notable exchanges came when he was asked what steps he would take to acquire Greenland.

"You'll find out," he said.

Over the weekend, Trump announced tariffs on imports from eight European countries, beginning Feb. 1, for not backing his plan to control Greenland. He said goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland would face a 10% tariff, with the rate rising to 25% on June 1.

Asked what he would do if the Supreme Court strikes down his authority to impose tariffs, Trump said he has other options to implement them but described the emergency powers authority as the quickest and easiest approach.