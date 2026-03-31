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Eric Trump shares renderings of a proposed Trump presidential library and museum

In a social media post, Eric Trump shared an AI-generated video that showed a waterfront skyscraper labeled with Trump's name and hanging an American flag.
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Mark Schiefelbein/AP
President Donald Trump holds a rendering of the proposed new East Wing of the White House as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
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Eric Trump on Monday shared the first rendered images of a planned Donald Trump presidential library and museum, to be constructed in Miami.

In a social media post, Eric Trump shared an AI-generated video that showed a waterfront skyscraper labeled with Trump's name and hanging an American flag. A museum space inside the building displayed presidential aircraft and appeared to include exhibits that replicated the Oval Office in the White House, as well as the ballroom that President Trump plans to construct in place of the now-demolished East Wing.

"This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known," the post read.

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In September of 2025, Florida voted to transfer several acres of land in downtown Miami to the Trump presidential library foundation, in anticipation of the eventual construction of a new building.

Until a physical library is constructed, presidential records dating back to President Trump's first term are maintained through a website run by the National Archives and Records Administration.

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