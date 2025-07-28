Trump says he's moving up Russia ceasefire deadline amid new attacks on Ukraine

President Donald Trump is moving up his deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

“I’m going to make a new deadline of 10 or 12 days from now,” Trump said Monday while in Scotland. “There’s no reason to wait.”

Trump had originally set a 50-day deadline on July 14, warning that he would impose a 100% “secondary” tariff on Russia if no agreement was reached to end the war.

Since that announcement, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine. Overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his military intercepted hundreds of Russian drones and numerous missiles.

“Unfortunately, not all of them—there were also hits,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire. He has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times since taking office and had expressed optimism about a potential deal. However, he now appears less optimistic.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” Trump said Monday. “Very disappointed in him.”

Earlier this month, Trump signed a deal allowing the United States to sell more weapons to European partners, increasing the supply of arms available to Ukraine.