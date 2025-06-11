Nationwide protests erupt over immigration raids, echoing LA demonstrations

Protests that sprang up in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids are continuing to spread across the country.

From Seattle to Austin to Washington, D.C., marchers have chanted, carried signs, and snarled traffic through downtown avenues and outside federal offices. While many protests were peaceful, a few resulted in clashes with law enforcement.

Activists plan even larger events in the coming days, with “No Kings” events scheduled across the country on Saturday to coincide with President Donald Trump’s planned military parade through Washington. There are hundreds of protests planned from coast to coast.

RELATED STORY | In public address, California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns of an assault on democracy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is deploying the state's National Guard in anticipation of protests in his state.

"Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal and will lead to arrest," he said, adding that the Texas National Guard "will use every tool and strategy to help law enforcement maintain order."

In Los Angeles, where President Trump has sent members of the National Guard and the Marine Corps, a curfew was issued for the city's downtown. Parts of the city's downtown are off-limits for everyone except emergency and medical personnel, residents, workers, and credentialed media.

"If you do not live or work in Downtown L.A., avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted," Mayor Karen Bass said late Tuesday.