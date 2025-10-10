What’s happening inside New York’s immigration courts has even shaken a priest

In recent weeks, New York City has witnessed escalating tensions at its immigration courthouses as the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts intensify. Immigration courts have become a battleground in the crackdown, and advocates are increasingly worried about the implications for vulnerable communities.

Father Eduardo Fabian Arias, pastor at Saint Peter's Church, has been a steadfast presence at immigration courts in New York City for 20 years.

He's a familiar and friendly face to immigrants arriving at 26 Federal Plaza, often terrified about their fates inside the courthouse.

"Now it's more aggressive — physically aggressive," Fabian told Scripps News.

Arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at courthouses have drawn increasing scrutiny, with advocates saying the tactics have turned 26 Federal Plaza into a contentious and sometimes violent environment.

Earlier this month, a reporter was hospitalized after agents grabbed and pushed multiple journalists outside an elevator. A week before that, an ICE officer forcefully shoved a woman to the floor while she pleaded for answers about her detained husband.

Fabian was with the woman, who is also an asylum seeker, and accompanied her family that day in court.

"He physically attacked. Five hours later, the director for ICE suspended this guy. And now he returned to the same place, and I say, 'My goodness, what is the security in this country?'" he said.

Fabian said the increasing aggression threatens not only immigrants attending their routine court hearings but also their families and supporters.

"Because we need to protect the family, we need to protect the people, and we need to protect ourself," Fabian said.

Accompanying Father Fabian to 26 Federal Plaza, Scripps News witnessed the barriers he faces while advocating for immigrant rights. Despite being recognized by lawyers, court employees, and ICE agents, security guards persistently removed him from courtrooms, warning him against speaking to the immigrants waiting to see a judge.

The pastor's unwavering commitment to support immigrants is clear.

"Everybody, the human people, men and women in this world, is my brother and my sister," Fabian said. "I need to protect them is the reason why every week I pray and accompany the people because they are my brothers and my sisters."

