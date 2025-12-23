Controversial '60 Minutes' segment on Trump immigration policy leaks online

A controversial news segment that was abruptly pulled from the television show "60 Minutes," appears to have been leaked online this week after the last-minute decision to pull the story exploded into public debate about journalistic independence.

The segment featured interviews with migrants who were sent to the notorious El Salvadorian prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, under President Donald Trump's aggressive crackdown on immigration.

A recording of the story appears to have aired on the Global Television Network, one of Canada's largest networks. The story appears to have been taken down, but it is still on a website that captures and preserves webpages.

It is not clear how or why the story was leaked. Representatives for CBS News and Global TV did not respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday morning, and did not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Two deportees in the leaked video report torture, beatings and abuse. One Venezuelan deportee said he was punished with sexual abuse and solitary confinement.

Another was a college student who said guards beat him and knocked out his tooth upon arrival.

"When you get there, you already know you're in hell. You don't need anyone to tell you," he said.

The story featured numerous experts who called into question the legal basis for deporting migrants so hastily amidst pending judicial decisions. Reporters for the show also corroborated Human Rights Watch's findings that suggested only eight deported men had been sentenced for violent or potentially violent crimes using available ICE data.

The decision to pull the story that was critical of the Trump administration was met with widespread accusations that leadership at CBS was shielding the president from unfavorable coverage.

The journalist who reported the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, in an email sent to fellow "60 Minutes" correspondents said the story was factually correct and had been cleared by CBS lawyers and its standards division. CBS news chief Bari Weiss said Monday the story did not "advance the ball," and pointed out that the Trump administration had refused to comment for the story. Weiss said she wanted a greater effort made to get their point of view and said that she looked forward to airing Alfonsi's piece "when it's ready."

The dispute put one of journalism's most respected brands — and a frequent target of Trump — back in the spotlight and amplifies questions about whether Weiss' appointment was a signal that CBS News was headed in a more Trump-friendly direction.