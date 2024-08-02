'Idiotic policies': JD Vance slams Harris in visit to US southern border

With immigration and border security a top talking point on the campaign trail, Arizonans can expect campaign stops from both Republican and Democrat candidates in the coming days.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance toured a short stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border Thursday in Cochise County, and made brief remarks for the press in attendance.

WATCH | JD Vance gives remarks at the U.S.-Mexico border

Senator JD Vance visits the southern border

"Kamala Harris came into office making promises, and she kept those promises to open the American Southern border," Vance said. "They stopped deportations on day one. They stopped construction of the border wall on day one. We see the border wall sitting here ready to be completed behind us, and that can't happen because of Kamala Harris' administration."

Vance's visit comes at a time when apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are relatively low, dropping by more than 60% since June following an executive order by President Joe Biden to restrict asylum seekers.

At the same time, in Cochise County — where Vance made his stop —officials say concerns over smuggling and high-speed chases remain high.

Vance's visit to Arizona, which included a rally Wednesday in Glendale, precedes a campaign stop by Vice President Harris next week. She'll be touring a number of battleground states starting Tuesday, after she's expected to name her running mate.