Harris tours battleground states trying to capitalize on momentum

There has been a noticeable shift in the 2024 presidential race.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which analyzes races from coast to coast, moved the battleground states from Arizona, Nevada and Georgia from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up" after numerous polls showed Vice President Harris either beating former President Donald Trump or closing the gap.

To build on that momentum, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, kicked off their tour of battleground states this week. After introducing Walz in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the pair visited Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY | Who is Tim Walz? Get to know Kamala Harris' pick for vice president

While campaigning, Harris has talked a lot about personal freedoms, especially when discussing reproductive rights. Thousands of supporters have cheered on that message; however, Harris did run into some hecklers in Michigan on Wednesday.

When pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouted about the Biden-Harris administration's support of Israel, Harris interjected.

"You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," the vice president responded.

Meanwhile, Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, are working to win the same battleground states as the Harris-Walz team. Vance has essentially been trailing Harris, campaigning in the same states.

RELATED STORY | Who is JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president?

Vance arrived in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, around the same time as Harris and Walz on Wednesday. At the airport, he walked over to the press covering Harris' campaign and criticized the vice president for not taking more questions from journalists.

"It's disgraceful that she runs from you guys. It's also insulting to the American people," Vance told reporters.

Harris has not sat down for an interview or held a press conference since she rose to the top of the ticket. In contrast, Trump plans to hold a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday.