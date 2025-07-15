Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DOJ cuts its multilingual services to help 'promote assimilation' of English

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the move aligns with President Trump's executive order declaring English as the official language of the United States.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
The Department of Justice seal.
The Department of Justice is cutting its multilingual services that it has classified as "non-essential," according to new guidance released by the agency.

Bondi said the department's goal is to "eliminate wasteful virtue-signaling policies across government agencies to promote assimilation over division."

The plans include redirecting resources toward "English language education and assimilation," the department said.

The decision reverses an executive order signed in 2000 by then-President Bill Clinton that directed federal agencies to enhance access to government programs for people with limited English proficiency.

