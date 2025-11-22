Senators say Trump’s Ukraine peace plan risks ceding territory to Russia

A bipartisan group of senators echoed concerns over a peace deal pitched by former President Donald Trump to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Five senators — three Democrats, a Republican and an independent — released a statement saying they share “significant concerns” about the peace deal. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Chris Coons, D-Del.; and Angus King, I-Maine, gave the joint statement.

“We share significant concerns over the details of the reported peace plan that has been released,” the senators said. “For over 10 years, Russia has illegally occupied Ukrainian territory and for almost four years, Ukraine has admirably defended itself against Russia’s attempts to fully occupy Ukraine. No one wants a just and lasting peace more than the Ukrainian people.

“However, we will not achieve that lasting peace by offering Putin concession after concession and fatally degrading Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.”

Trump has given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday to accept the deal.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine risks losing its dignity and the support of the United States as a key international ally if it signs the agreement.

Circulated points of the plan, which have not been independently confirmed by Scripps News, indicate Ukraine would be called on to give up some eastern territory, including the Donbas, and areas it currently controls. It would be required to cap its military size and forgo seeking NATO membership, instead relying on security guarantees from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the agreement could represent the “basis” for a peace deal but denied that Russia had substantive talks ongoing.

Trump briefly discussed the plan on Saturday.

RELATED STORY | Zelenskyy warns Ukraine risks losing key ally or dignity with US plan

“We’d like to get to peace. It should have happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were president, it never would have happened. We’re trying to get it ended one way or the other. We have to get it,” he said.

But the group of senators suggested the cost of ending the war might be too high.

“History teaches us that Putin only understands strength and will not abide by any agreement unless it is backed by force. We must consult closely with our Ukrainian and NATO partners on the path forward,” they said. “We should put real pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table. And we must make clear to the Kremlin — and would-be aggressors in Beijing — that America will stand unwaveringly in defense of freedom.”

In the meantime, Zelenskyy met with several key allies Saturday at the G20 conference, which Trump did not attend.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concerns over aspects of the deal, saying it would need “additional work.”

“We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force,” she said. “We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”