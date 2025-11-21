Trump on upcoming White House meeting with Mamdani: 'I think we will get along fine'

President Donald Trump will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday.

Trump had been sharply critical of the 34-year-old during the campaign, calling the Democratic socialist a “community threat” and warning he might pull federal funding from New York if Mamdani won.

But the president struck a softer tone ahead of the meeting.

"He's got a different philosophy, he's a little bit different," Trump said in an interview on the Brian Kilmeade Show Friday morning. "I give him a lot of credit for the run. He did a successful run. We know runs are not easy, but I think we will get along fine."

The shift marks a notable reversal after Trump publicly urged voters to back former Gov. Andrew Cuomo instead.

"I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE," Trump previously wrote on social media.

Mamdani has also been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said after the election.

After a grueling campaign and election, Mamdani has said he is willing to work with anyone to help New Yorkers, even the president. He plans to discuss affordability issues facing residents as well as public safety.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the invitation demonstrates Trump’s willingness to work with others for the good of the American people.