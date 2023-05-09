Police: Firearms used in Texas mall shooting were purchased legally

The man who shot and killed 8 people at an Allen, Texas, outlet mall legally purchased the guns used in the massacre, law enforcement said on Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Hank Sibley said the shooter had eight guns with him on Saturday when he carried out the shooting. Three of the guns were found on the shooter after he was shot and killed by a responding officer. The five other firearms were located in his vehicle, according to Sibley.

Law enforcement stated that it's still too early to categorize this shooting as domestic terrorism. However, Sibley noted that the gunman had "neo-Nazi ideation."

"He had patches, he had tattoos," Sibley said.

Sibley added that he believed the shooter targeted the location rather than specific groups of people because he apparently shot indiscriminately.

Three children were among the eight killed and seven injured in the shooting.

Officials said the FBI is going through the shooter's electronic devices and any social media posts that could give them more information about a motive.

The shooter was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to a U.S. Army official.

Advocates have been calling for tighter restrictions on guns, especially for those who may pose a danger to themselves or to others.

However, Texas has taken a different approach to guns. Over the past several years, the state has loosened its firearm restrictions — including passing a permitless carry bill in 2021.

