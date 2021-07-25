Top-Rated Picture Frame May Be The Best Grandparent Gift Of All Time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For the grandparents who have everything — including plenty of hand-crafted cards, painted rocks and homemade keychains — it can be challenging to find a gift that is both heartfelt and useful. Because most grandparents can’t get enough of their grandkids’ faces, one popular gift idea is a picture frame containing a snapshot of their favorite precious kiddos. But with so many adorable photos to choose from, it’s hard to pick the few images that will get the top honors of being framed and put on display.

The solution? A digital photo frame that can rotate through a wide variety of digital images of your choosing. If you know of some grandparents who would enjoy seeing a constantly changing carousel of grandkid photos, a digital photo frame like the Skylight frame is the perfect gift.

The 10-inch digital picture frame is available on Amazon for $159 and it has an impressive 5-star rating from nearly 9,000 reviews. The touch-screen display makes it easy to navigate the technology, and best of all, you can email images directly to the frame, where they’ll pop right up on the screen to delight Grandma and Grandpa.

This way, as the grandkids grow and new photos are snapped of them at every new stage of their lives, the grandparents will always have fresh, up-to-date pictures of the beloved kiddos displayed in their homes (along with a collection of older photos so everyone can wax nostalgic about the sweet chubby-baby years).

A wi-fi connection is required for the digital photo frame to receive emailed photos, but after the photos are stored on the frame, it can operate and display images without the use of wi-fi.

Once you’ve emailed your favorite photos to the frame, you can use the touch-screen to scroll through the images and curate a collection by deleting certain pictures from the gallery. You can also pinch and zoom the photos to adjust the size or focus on a portion of the image.

If the grandparents are particularly fond of any images, they can touch the heart button at the bottom of the photo, and whoever emailed the photo will receive a notification that the picture is a hit!

This YouTube video from Skylight walks through the capabilities and features of the digital frame:

The Amazon reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and some folks have also taken to social media to express their love of the Skylight frame.

Twitter user @KDLeslieLLC made her mother-in-law’s day when she sent some images of the woman’s favorite actor, Dan Levy, to her Skylight frame.

I sent my 85 year old mother in law pics of â¦@danjlevyâ© to her â¦@skylightframeâ© and she’s verklempt. She loves him. ‍ ‍ pic.twitter.com/F5LdQytNj1 — KD Leslie (@KDLeslieLLC) May 1, 2021

There are also many poignant posts in which folks express gratitude that the Skylight frame allows them to remind their relatives just how much they’re loved — even across the miles.

Twitter user @cjcris23 wrote that the Skylight frame has been a comfort for her father, who has had dementia for seven years.

My dad and I are both vaccinated! I’m wearing an N-95 mask still, of course. He’s had fronto-temporal dementia for 7 years. This Skylight frame my brother and I gave him for his bday today is a big hit! We can send new photos and videos to it anytime:) #ftd pic.twitter.com/Vq5GtaQYfQ — Cara J (@cjcris23) March 29, 2021

One person even tweeted that the Skylight frame came through for her when other technology failed at an important moment. Twitter user @Benitadodd wrote that she tried to connect with a loved one on their birthday, but the call wouldn’t go through.

So, she sent a picture of herself holding a birthday message to the birthday gal’s Skylight frame.

We were trying to wish my Second Mum on her birthday but the call wouldn't go through. Then I remembered we'd sent her a #SkylightFrame for Mother's Day. … and Voila! https://t.co/wGQUztjP2Y — Benita Cotton (@Benitadodd) September 7, 2020

What a clever solution!

And, of course, the Skylight frame offers ample opportunity for embarrassing your relatives or friends. Twitter user @EPrecipice’s tweet reminds us that anyone can email any photo to the frame … including silly pictures from one’s teenage years.

We got my grandma a Skylight frame for Christmas. Now my uncle is uploading pictures of when I was like 14. They all look like this: pic.twitter.com/Id66IHsPap — StressieBessie (@EPrecipice) January 11, 2021

We’ve been warned!

Still, a digital photo frame like the Skylight frame makes a fun and thoughtful gift for anyone who could benefit from seeing a constantly rotating collection of their favorite relatives’ sweet faces.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.