Enter drawing to win free pet food for a year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a pet parent, there’s no doubt you spend quite a bit of cash keeping your furry friend happy and healthy.

If you could use a bit more money in your wallet this year, PetMeds is giving away a year’s worth of Hill’s Science Diet pet nutrition to three people who will also get to choose a pet shelter that will receive a $1,000 credit to use on the PetMeds website. One year of food is defined as one bag of any size per month for 12 months.

The contest is open to pet parents 18 and older now through March 15. Simply head to PetMeds.com and submit your email address to enter. The odds of winning depend on how many people enter the contest, and the prize value is determined by the size and selection of pet food you choose.

Adobe

MORE: 8 tips for saving money on your pets

There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes, which is being held in celebration of Hill’s Science Diet now being available through PetMeds.

The brand has food for specific breeds, ages and health conditions, so if you win, you should be able to find food that works for your pet regardless of their age, size or condition.

Hill’s Science Diet’s Shelter & Love Program also provides shelters with food for homeless pets with every purchase.

Adobe

MORE: What your vet wants you to know about giving human over-the-counter medications to dogs

If you don’t win this giveaway, but you want to begin getting your pet’s food on a subscription service so you never forget to grab it at the store, PetMeds has dozens of pet food brands to choose from.

Of course, they also sell medication, and even accessories like toys and beds. Their auto-ship program means you’ll never run out of what your pet needs — and if you sign up for their rewards program, you’ll also get 2% back with each purchase.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.