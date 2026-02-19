2026 Home, Hurricane & Garden Show + 47th Annual Orchid Show

Discover the best of home, garden, and community—right here on the Treasure Coast!

Join us at Martin County Fairgrounds for a family-friendly weekend:

Orchid Show: Experience the 47th Annual Orchid Show with stunning displays, local vendors, and expert growers.

Home & Hurricane Prep: Meet trusted pros, explore home upgrades, and get storm-ready tips and tools.

Food, Fun & Community: Enjoy delicious food, live music, family activities, and connect with neighbors and local businesses.

Meet the faces behind the services you can trust avoid scams and support your community.

Event Details

March 6 | 12–4 PM

March 7 & 8 | 9 AM–4 PM

Martin County Fairgrounds, Stuart, FL

Admission: Free

Vendors & Sponsors:

Still accepting applications!

Contact Amber or visit stuartmartinchamber.org for info.

Come out, connect, and celebrate hometown pride at the premier Treasure Coast event.

We can't wait to see you there!