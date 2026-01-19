Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at age 93, his foundation said in a social media announcement on Monday.

The Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti stated, "Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.