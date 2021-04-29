Mayor Bill de Blasio announces NYC to fully reopen on July 1

New York City is planning to reopen businesses on July 1 fully.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning stores, offices, and theaters would be operating at normal capacity.
New York City was once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The city has had restrictions in place for more than a year.
But now, the city is seeing high vaccination rates and lower hospitalizations.
This is going to be the #SummerofNYC!— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2021
We set a goal to FULLY re-open our city on July 1. All systems go. Let's get vaccinated and get there together.https://t.co/cNSZQW3Wf1 pic.twitter.com/mKH47YshZl