Mayor Bill de Blasio announces NYC to fully reopen on July 1

Bill de Blasio
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:37:04-04

New York City is planning to reopen businesses on July 1 fully.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning stores, offices, and theaters would be operating at normal capacity.

New York City was once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The city has had restrictions in place for more than a year.

But now, the city is seeing high vaccination rates and lower hospitalizations. 

