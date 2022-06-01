Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

Largest Plant
Rachel Austin/AP
This August 2019 photo provided by The University Of Western Australia shows part of the Posidonia australis seagrass meadow in Australia's Shark Bay. According to a report released on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, genetic analysis has revealed that the underwater fields of waving green seagrass are a single organism covering 70 square miles (180 square kilometers) through making copies of itself over 4,500 years. (Rachel Austin/The University Of Western Australia via AP)
Largest Plant
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 15:50:13-04

Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that extends underwater.

Genetic analysis has revealed that the seagrass bed is a single organism that has grown by cloning itself repeatedly over 4,500 years.

It covers an area larger than Washington, D.C. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it's vulnerable to climate change and cyclones.

In the past decade, rising temperatures and storms have killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News