World population expected to reach 8 billion in January

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The world's population is expected to reach 8 billion this month, so we wanted to dig deeper to understand the numbers.

In just the last 200 to 300 years, the earth's population has surged, gaining 7 billion people.

The U.S. Census Bureau says 0.9% of the population was added in 2022 alone.

Right now, every second, there are about 4.3 births and two deaths.

If you were to picture that one grain of sand represents a person, a cubic foot of sand holds a billion grains. It's extraordinary to picture 8 cubic feet of sand representing the world's population.

World's Most Populated Countries

China: 1,412,600,000

India: 1,375,586,000

United States: 334,233,854

Indonesia: 275,773,800

Pakistan: 235,825,000

Nigeria: 218,541,000

Brazil: 215,631,340

Bangladesh: 165,158,616

Russia: 145,100,000

Mexico: 128,533,664

World's Most Populated Cities

Tokyo, Japan: 39 million

Jakarta, Indonesia: 35 million

Chongqing, China: 32 million

Delhi, India: 28 million

Shanghai, China: 26 million

Seoul, South Korea: 26 million

Mumbai, India: 24 million

Manila, Philippines: 24 million

New York City, USA: 24 million

Sao Paulo, Brazil: 23 million

World's Least Populated Country