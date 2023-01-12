World population expected to reach 8 billion in January

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The world's population is expected to reach 8 billion this month, so we wanted to dig deeper to understand the numbers.
In just the last 200 to 300 years, the earth's population has surged, gaining 7 billion people.
The U.S. Census Bureau says 0.9% of the population was added in 2022 alone.
Right now, every second, there are about 4.3 births and two deaths.
If you were to picture that one grain of sand represents a person, a cubic foot of sand holds a billion grains. It's extraordinary to picture 8 cubic feet of sand representing the world's population.
World's Most Populated Countries
- China: 1,412,600,000
- India: 1,375,586,000
- United States: 334,233,854
- Indonesia: 275,773,800
- Pakistan: 235,825,000
- Nigeria: 218,541,000
- Brazil: 215,631,340
- Bangladesh: 165,158,616
- Russia: 145,100,000
- Mexico: 128,533,664
World's Most Populated Cities
- Tokyo, Japan: 39 million
- Jakarta, Indonesia: 35 million
- Chongqing, China: 32 million
- Delhi, India: 28 million
- Shanghai, China: 26 million
- Seoul, South Korea: 26 million
- Mumbai, India: 24 million
- Manila, Philippines: 24 million
- New York City, USA: 24 million
- Sao Paulo, Brazil: 23 million
World's Least Populated Country
- Vatican City: 800