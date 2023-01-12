Watch Now
World population expected to reach 8 billion in January

US Census Bureau says 0.9% of population added in 2022
WPTV's Ashleigh Walters breaks down the world's population numbers, which is projected to reach 8 billion this month.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 08:33:20-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The world's population is expected to reach 8 billion this month, so we wanted to dig deeper to understand the numbers.

In just the last 200 to 300 years, the earth's population has surged, gaining 7 billion people.

The U.S. Census Bureau says 0.9% of the population was added in 2022 alone.

Right now, every second, there are about 4.3 births and two deaths.

If you were to picture that one grain of sand represents a person, a cubic foot of sand holds a billion grains. It's extraordinary to picture 8 cubic feet of sand representing the world's population.

World's Most Populated Countries

  • China: 1,412,600,000
  • India: 1,375,586,000
  • United States: 334,233,854
  • Indonesia: 275,773,800
  • Pakistan: 235,825,000
  • Nigeria: 218,541,000
  • Brazil: 215,631,340
  • Bangladesh: 165,158,616
  • Russia: 145,100,000
  • Mexico: 128,533,664

World's Most Populated Cities

  • Tokyo, Japan: 39 million
  • Jakarta, Indonesia: 35 million
  • Chongqing, China: 32 million
  • Delhi, India: 28 million
  • Shanghai, China: 26 million
  • Seoul, South Korea: 26 million
  • Mumbai, India: 24 million
  • Manila, Philippines: 24 million
  • New York City, USA: 24 million
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil: 23 million

World's Least Populated Country

  • Vatican City: 800
