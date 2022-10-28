Woman goes to work, gets swallowed whole by 22-foot python in Indonesia

The body of an Indonesian woman was discovered inside the belly of a 22-foot python.

Police in Jambi, Indonesia, made the discovery Monday, one day after the rubber plantation worker failed to return home.

The police chief said the woman's husband found his wife's sandals, headscarf, jacket and other belongings on the ground in the forest.

A search team later discovered the large reptile and sliced open its stomach.

"The victim's body was not destroyed when we found her inside the snake, meaning that she had only been recently swallowed whole," police said in a statement.