Woman goes to work, gets swallowed whole by 22-foot python in Indonesia

Body found intact inside large snake's stomach
12-foot python wrapped up in 2006
Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:38:07-04

The body of an Indonesian woman was discovered inside the belly of a 22-foot python.

Police in Jambi, Indonesia, made the discovery Monday, one day after the rubber plantation worker failed to return home.

The police chief said the woman's husband found his wife's sandals, headscarf, jacket and other belongings on the ground in the forest.

A search team later discovered the large reptile and sliced open its stomach.

"The victim's body was not destroyed when we found her inside the snake, meaning that she had only been recently swallowed whole," police said in a statement.

