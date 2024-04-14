'We are are resilient:' Jewish South Floridians react to Iran's attack on Israel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. — People in South Florida with family members in Israel are watching the events in the Middle East unfold over the past 48 hours.

Iran's retaliatory strike after it accused Israel of bombing a diplomatic building in Syria, which Iran said killed two generals is the latest in about six months of fighting. The war started after Hamas, a United States-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, took hostages from an attack on an Israeli music festival in October.

World Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack AP via Scripps News

Rabbi Leib Ezagu, who helps lead the Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach, said his sister is volunteering at an Israeli hospital. He said the attacks are a reminder of the constant danger Israel faces every day.

"Although, the pressure has somewhat eased," Ezagu said. "The initial attack really hit hard and hit home to so many people."

He also said it's a challenging time for people, who are Jewish.

"There's no question that the people in Israel are going through a difficult time," Ezagu said. "It's a challenging time. Jewish people, we are resilient. We have a soul and a fire that nobody’s been able to extinguish.”

He also said he's seen a "reawakening" from people, who are more proud to be Jewish and participate in activities.

"The toughest part is accommodating so many people, who are coming to participate and find their family," Ezagu said. "Until you’re challenged it’s not so relevant. It’s not so important.”

Benjamin Sanders said he also has family in Israel. He said he's struggling with the latest drone attacks from Iran.

“Here we are in America, what can we do halfway around the world?" Sanders said. "Not just to make a difference, but to compartmentalize our feelings on what’s actually going on.”

