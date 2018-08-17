VIDEO: Man on foot smashes into parking garage gate in Australia

DARWIN, Australia - (NBC) - Australian police are trying to identify a man involved in a bizarre incident caught on surveillance video in a parking garage in the city of Darwin.

The man was recorded charging through the gate at the entrance to the garage, and then falling to the ground.

The force of the impact caused some damage to the barrier, but the man got up and walked away.

Police released the video on Facebook in hopes of identifying the man.

They want to charge him with criminal damage.

The video quickly went viral.

