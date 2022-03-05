Watch
US to resume some visa services in Cuba after 4-year break

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 05, 2022
HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. government says it will resume limited processing of immigrant visas in Havana.

Thursday's announcement comes more than four years after it halted that service and removed most diplomats from Cuba over suspicions they'd been targeted for mysterious attacks.

The Havana embassy’s chargé d’ affaires says it will soon start processing some immigrant visas for which documentation is complete, though he didn't give a date.

Most visas will continue to be processed in Guyana on the South American mainland — a costly and difficult journey for most Cubans.

The shutdown of visa services had complicated family reunification cases and other legal migration efforts.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
