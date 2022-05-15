Ukraine's armed forces using new American howitzers on front lines

New American howitzers are now apparently being used on Ukraine's front lines against Russian forces.

Ukraine's armed forces released this video Sunday saying it shows their troops firing American howitzers at the front line in eastern Ukraine.

The Reuters news agency that distributed the video said it could not independently verify it but the U.S. embassy in Kyiv says the U.S. has delivered all but one of 90 of the long-range artillery weapons to help fend off Russia's invasion.

The U.S. embassy tweeted it's part of the recent $800 million aid package for Ukraine's army.

Adding the m-777 howitzer to Ukraine's arsenal is considered to be significant because of its long range and accuracy.