Transportation Security Administration's top 10 most unusual finds of 2017

People try to take all kinds of things through airport security. Some accidentally, others maybe on purpose.

The Transportation Security Administration has released the Top 10 most unusual finds of 2017.

Among them was a face tenderizer that looked like a torture device. Someone tried to get it through security at the Buffalo airport.

The TSA said another person tried to get grenades through security by putting them in their shoes. They called them aggressive odor eaters, in a tongue-in-cheek video on YouTube.

Bringing a replica rifle to the airport is definitely not a good idea. The TSA confiscated one made to look like an umbrella.

Someone even tried to get heroin through the Los Angeles Airport by wrapping it up to make it look like presents.

Along with those weird items, TSA also announced the number of guns that have been confiscated at airports. In Florida, more than 400 were confiscated. 24 of them were stopped at Palm Beach International Airport.