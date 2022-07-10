Top US diplomat to pay Abe condolence visit to Japan

BANGKOK — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a brief condolence visit to Japan next week following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The State Department says Blinken will travel to Tokyo on Monday to pay his respects to the former leader.

Blinken is currently in Thailand on a pre-scheduled visit and had been attending a Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia on Friday when Abe was shot and killed.

Blinken will be the most senior U.S. official to visit Japan in the aftermath of Abe's death.