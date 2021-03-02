Menu

Toddler survives 12-story fall from high-rise

A Vietnamese toddler survived a terrifying fall from a high-rise balcony with non-life threatening injuries.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 02, 2021
WARNING: Disturbing video.
The scene was caught on video and we need to warn you, it's disturbing.

Someone living in a nearby building shot the video.

The little girl was seen clinging to a balcony on the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital.

It's not clear how she wound up dangling high above the street.

The girl, said to be three years old, managed to hold on for a time, then fell.

According to local media, a passing delivery driver saw the child and climbed to the roof of a shed in an attempt to catch her.

The report said the driver managed to reach out and grab the toddler with one hand, before she hit the street.

Vietnamese state television said the girl was rushed to hospital with a hip fracture and other injuries but said none were life threatening.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
