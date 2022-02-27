Watch
Taliban official says dozens of criminals arrested in sweeps

Hussein Malla/AP
Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Mujahid said Taliban forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across the capital Kabul, and welcomed a recent U.S. decision to ease restrictions on Afghan banks. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Feb 27, 2022
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban government spokesman says the group's forces have arrested dozens of criminals, kidnappers and smugglers in operations across Kabul.

The clearance operations began in the capital and neighboring provinces two days ago, and will continue, Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference on Sunday.

The aim was to collect weapons and arrest suspects, he added.

Hundreds of light and heavy weapons were confiscated, including rocket-launchers and grenades, he said.

Over 60,000 rounds of ammunition were also uncovered, as well as 13 armored vehicles and 13 tons of gunpowder and explosives.

