Swimmers celebrate Christmas in Germany with icy dip

Swimmers in Berlin celebrated Christmas with an icy dip in the lake.

Dozens of people challenged the cold temperatures Saturday in a traditional swimming session in Berlin's Orankese Lake.

Temperatures were at about 3 degrees Celsius (about 37 degrees Fahrenheit) as women and men of all ages jumped into the lake.

Some were wearing Christmas and snowman hats, garlands, striped bathing suits and some even wearing gloves to celebrate Christmas day.

The "Berlin Seehunde" has been a tradition for more than four decades.