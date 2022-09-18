Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Spanish charity rescues 372 in central Mediterranean; 1 dead

Migration Europe
Petros Karadjias/AP
Migrants rescued by the Spanish NGO Open Arms in the Mediterranean sea huddle in a boat early Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Around 200 migrants from Syria and Africa countries were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Migration Europe
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 14:20:01-04

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS UNO — The Spanish charity Open Arms has rescued 372 people seeking to cross the central Mediterranean Sea to Europe in unseaworthy boats in three operations.

It has also recovered the corpse of a migrant who had been shot by smugglers.

Open Arms spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said Sunday the ship remains at sea and is seeking a safe port for the rescued people, some of whom need medical care.

Many of those rescued are also suffering dehydration after days at sea.

In the largest rescue, the Open Arms picked up 294 people, mostly Egyptians, from an overcrowded barge south of Malta in an operation that spanned five hours.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms