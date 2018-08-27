Spanish authorities seize cocaine hidden inside pineapples

Mostly Cloudy
Drug smugglers utilized a unique way to get their goods into Spain but their tactics were foiled before the narcotics hit the streets.
Police said a shipment of pineapples arrived from Costa Rica.
Inside the fruits, authorities found about 147 pounds of cocaine hidden inside cylinders.
The pineapples were emptied and each one was filled with a cylinder coated with wax to insulate the odor of the drug.
As part of this operation, seven people were arrested in Madrid and Barcelona.
