Spanish authorities seize cocaine hidden inside pineapples

(CNN) - Drug smugglers utilized a unique way to get their goods into Spain but their tactics were foiled before the narcotics hit the streets.

Police said a shipment of pineapples arrived from Costa Rica.

Inside the fruits, authorities found about 147 pounds of cocaine hidden inside cylinders.

The pineapples were emptied and each one was filled with a cylinder coated with wax to insulate the odor of the drug.

As part of this operation, seven people were arrested in Madrid and Barcelona.

Courtesy CNN Newsource