South Florida shows solidarity with Iranian women after death of Mahsa Amini

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Freedom rallies and demonstrations have taken place worldwide in the wake of the questionable deaths of young women in Iran.

Rallies and protests have popped up all over the United States, including in South Florida.

Outrage intensified following the September death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was in Iranian security custody.

Amini was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

Since then, women have taken to the streets burning their hijabs in protest or not wearing them at all.

WPTV Florida Atlantic University political science professor Mehmet Gurses speaks about the protests occurring in Iran.

The so-called "morality police" have cracked down hard on civilians and protesters. The situation has been monitored closely by Iranians here in the states as well as at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

"This is a very complex and fluid situation, and I think we should be paying attention to it," Florida Atlantic University political science professor Mehmet Gurses said. "Iran is one of the most powerful countries in the Middle East. What happens, or doesn't happen, in Iran will influence what may happen in Iraq, in Syria, as well as American relationships with many regional actors in the Middle East."

Multiple Florida protests have occurred in Miami and Tampa, as well as Washington D.C., California and Texas to show solidarity with women living in Iran.