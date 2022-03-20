Watch
Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

Gregory Bull/AP
Irina Zolkina, who is seeking asylum in the United States, cries as she recalls her trip from Russia to the Mexican border, standing near the San Ysidro Port of Entry into the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, March 17, 2022. “It’s very hard to understand how they make decisions,” said Zolinka, a 40-year-old Russian woman who camped overnight with her family of seven after arriving in Tijuana on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Asylum Seekers
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 17:55:59-04

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia were blocked from entering the U.S. while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.

The scene Friday reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in disparate treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the U.S. for a chance at asylum.

A U.S Homeland Security Department memo tells border officials that Ukrainians may be exempt from sweeping asylum limits designed to prevent spread of COVID-19. It makes no mention of Russians.

