Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station

Russia Space Station
AP
FILE - In this image taken from video footage released by the Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz MS-21 space ship, right, approaches the International Space Station, ISS, during docking to the station, Friday, March 18, 2022. The head of Russia’s space program says the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the United States, the European Union and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for lifting sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP, File)
Russia Space Station
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 18:10:10-04

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia’s space program says the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the United States, the European Union and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for lifting sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, told reporters that the state agency is preparing a report on the prospects of international cooperation at the station.

Rogozin implied on state TV that Western sanctions could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the space station with cargo flights.

Russia also sends manned missions to the station. He stressed that the Western partners need the space station and “cannot manage without Russia."

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News