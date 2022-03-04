Watch
Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of Russian assault

Russia Ukraine War Weapons Explainer
AP
FILE - Russian 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers roll toward Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 9, 2021, marking the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has pummeled wide areas in Ukraine with air strikes and has conducted massive rocket and artillery bombardment resulting in massive casualties. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 6:04 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 06:04:59-05

Russian forces have taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant in another city, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight.

It comes as Russian forces continued on Friday to press ahead with their invasion and campaign to “demilitarize” Ukraine.

In Belarus, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

People across Ukraine have taken up arms, sought shelter or fled to neighboring countries.

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting the military activity.

