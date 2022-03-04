Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of Russian assault

Russian forces have taken over the strategic port city of Kherson and shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant in another city, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight.

It comes as Russian forces continued on Friday to press ahead with their invasion and campaign to “demilitarize” Ukraine.

In Belarus, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

People across Ukraine have taken up arms, sought shelter or fled to neighboring countries.

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting the military activity.