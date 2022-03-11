Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

CORRECTION New Year Russia Putin
AP
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2022 - In this photo released by Kremlin Press service on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a recording of his annual televised New Year's message on New Year's eve in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday wished Russians positive changes in the new year, hailing their solidarity and strength in the face of tough challenges like the coronavirus pandemic. President Vladimir Putin is wishing Russians a happier new year, hailing their solidarity and strength in the face of tough challenges like the coronavirus pandemic. In a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones, Putin said the nation has faced "colossal challenges but has learned to live in those harsh conditions and solve difficult tasks thanks to our solidarity." Putin's address to the nation on Friday was broadcast hours after his phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, which focused on next month's talks to discuss Moscow's demand for Western security guarantees amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.(Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
CORRECTION New Year Russia Putin
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 07:08:10-05

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, Vladimir Putin approved bringing “volunteer” fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join the war.

Russian forces appeared to be expanding their offensive on Friday and striking new areas in western Ukraine.

As the war grinds on, Ukraine says 100,000 people were evacuated over the past two days in a total of seven cities in the north and center of the country.

The humanitarian corridors were agreed to by Russia and Ukraine.

More evacuations are expected Friday, though repeated attempts to reach the besieged city of Mariupol in the south have failed amid continued Russian shelling.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News