Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms after the end of military drills in South Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukraine Tensions
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 06:20:33-05

Russia says that some units participating in military exercises will begin returning to their bases.

The return adds to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently, but officials gave no details on the pullback.

The announcement Tuesday came after Russia’s foreign minister indicated the country was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis. That changed the tenor after weeks of rising tensions.

Still, Western officials continued to warn that an invasion could come at any moment and said some forces and military hardware were moving toward the border.

It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the troops that the Russian Defense Ministry said were pulling back were deployed or how many were leaving.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count Feb. 14, 2022