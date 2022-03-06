Watch
Russia cracks down on media, protests as Ukraine war rages

Alexei Nikolsky/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, leads a meeting on on economic issues in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 06, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Russian authorities have continued to block independent news outlets and to arrest protesters in an effort to tighten control over what information the domestic audience sees about the invasion of Ukraine.

Several prominent independent online outlets were blocked on Sunday, on top of dozens of others that were blocked last week.

Others decided to halt operation in Russia because of new repressive laws or refused to cover the invasion at all because of the pressure.

Hundreds of protesters have been detained all across Russia.

