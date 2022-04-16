Residential area of Kharkiv attacked by Russian shells

KHARKIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv came under attack from Russian shelling Saturday.

Here you can see the aftermath of that attack and the significant damage left behind.

Emergency workers rushed to treat injured people in the country's second-largest city.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces hit a residential area with rockets.

Killing at least one person and injuring 18 others.

Officials said firefighters worked to put out flames caused by the strike and helped evacuate 65 people from burning residential buildings.