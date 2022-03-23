Watch
Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas

Germany Energy
A natural gas power plant of RWE AG is seen in Lingen, Germany, Friday, March 18, 2022. Despite the energy transition to renewables, Germany still relies heavily on imports of oil, gas and coal. Most fossil fuels are imported from Russia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will demand that “unfriendly″ countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on.

Putin told a meeting with government officials that “a number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.”

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Putin invaded Ukraine and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Russia.

But some expressed doubt that it would work.

