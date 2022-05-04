Prost! Oktoberfest returning to Munich this fall

MUNICH — Cheers! Oktoberfest is returning to Munich, Germany this year after a 2-year hiatus.

The historic beer festival was on pause due to the pandemic.

Oktoberfest will run between September 17 and October 3 without restrictions.

The Bavarian tradition first started in 1810, in honor of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese's wedding.

It has been canceled dozens of times, for several reasons, including the World Wars and the cholera epidemic.

Germans and visitors alike are welcoming the news with a “prost!”